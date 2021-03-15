Short Interest in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declines By 31.6%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. WVS Financial accounts for approximately 0.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 6.60% of WVS Financial worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.72 on Monday. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

