Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 32.2%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $543.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

