ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Cap of $86,212.42

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $86,212.42 and approximately $772.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShowHand

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

