SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund Sells 63,928 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,984,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31.

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 565,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,043. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.