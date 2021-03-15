SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

SIBN opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

