Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Down 6.1%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 549,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,381,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $168.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

