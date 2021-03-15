Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 325,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 196,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

