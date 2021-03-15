Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.60 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce sales of $34.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $29.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $144.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $151.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $436.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

