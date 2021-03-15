Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 332,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 354,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.