SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of SIFCO Industries worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

