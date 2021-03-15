Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Up 46.4% in February

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 11th total of 87,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

SGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,333,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,089,000.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.