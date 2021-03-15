Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of SIG opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

