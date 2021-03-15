Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Signify Health in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of SGFY opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

