Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.79.

In related news, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

