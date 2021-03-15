Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.79.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.