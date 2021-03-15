Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 over the last 90 days.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.