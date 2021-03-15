Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

SGFY stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

