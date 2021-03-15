Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Silgan by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLGN opened at $42.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

