Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading Up 5.9%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.75 and last traded at $66.66. Approximately 488,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 572,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

A number of analysts have commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

