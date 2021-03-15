Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.00 ($160.00).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

FRA WAF opened at €138.75 ($163.24) on Monday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.40.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

