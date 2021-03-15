Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 16.3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price shot up 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.25 and last traded at $161.12. 1,771,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,426,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.19 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

