Simple Software Solutions Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $205,653.35 and approximately $71.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00037021 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001621 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,689,838 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

