Simple Software Solutions Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $223,670.03 and $816.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00031522 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001286 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,688,773 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.