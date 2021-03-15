SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.39

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.39 and last traded at $180.05, with a volume of 5907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.45.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,303. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.