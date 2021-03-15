Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 18,300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 72.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,358,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Iron Mountain by 22.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 301,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

IRM stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

