Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,900 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Datadog by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Datadog by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Datadog by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,905,199 shares of company stock worth $193,192,555 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,765.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

