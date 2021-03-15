Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.40 Million Position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176,798 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.37% of Qiwi worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $700.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi plc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

