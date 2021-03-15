Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

