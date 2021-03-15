Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.42

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

SVKEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

