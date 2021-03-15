Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,427 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

