Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.59

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,148 shares of company stock worth $19,474,436. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after buying an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $72,512,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $43,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

