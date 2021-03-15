Skycoin Price Hits $2.17 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $43.33 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003983 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

