SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 111.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 3,381,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

