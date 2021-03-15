SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.28

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.28 and last traded at C$27.23, with a volume of 281014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRU.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.96.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.61.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.