SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.07

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.07 and last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 166551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.97.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

