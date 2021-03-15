So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 7,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 308.00 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

