SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SoftBank Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.
