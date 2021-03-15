SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SoftBank Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $47.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.34. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

