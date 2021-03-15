Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €33.66 ($39.60) and last traded at €34.02 ($40.02). Approximately 128,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.20 ($40.24).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.61 and its 200-day moving average is €36.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

