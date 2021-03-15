SolarCoin (SLR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,920.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $3,920.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.00360725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,207,936 coins and its circulating supply is 64,782,327 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

