SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255,911 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of SolarWinds worth $32,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

