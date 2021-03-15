Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLDB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

