Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLDB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.
Shares of SLDB stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
