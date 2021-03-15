Sologenic (SOLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $255.80 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $255.80 million and $780,339.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00453944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00070551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00544817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,648 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

