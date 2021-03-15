Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

TSE SHLE traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$2.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$39.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.57.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

