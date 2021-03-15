Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.
TSE SHLE traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$2.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$39.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.57.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
