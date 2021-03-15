Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.
TSE:SHLE traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$39.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64.
About Source Energy Services
