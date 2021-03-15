Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

TSE:SHLE traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$39.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.