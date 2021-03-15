Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO Sells $656,788.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $53.35. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

