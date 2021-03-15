Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.48 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,398 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

