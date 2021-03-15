S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 3.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of S&P Global worth $1,858,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in S&P Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

SPGI traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

