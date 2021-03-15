SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 147,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 423,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
