SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 147,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 423,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.