Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Downgraded by Raymond James to MARKET PERFORM

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE:SPG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

