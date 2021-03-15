Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Downgraded by Raymond James to MARKET PERFORM

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE:SPG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

