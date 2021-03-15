Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Lowered to “MARKET PERFORM” at Raymond James

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

SPG stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.72. 61,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a P/E ratio of 40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.