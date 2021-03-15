SparksPay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $56,733.36 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,609,271 coins and its circulating supply is 9,521,892 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

